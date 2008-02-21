Facebook UK User Base Drops For First Time

Facebook’s user base in the UK dropped for the first time last month says MediaGuardian. The network’s uniques dropped 5% sequentially to 8.5 million. MySpace, the UK’s No. 2 social network also dropped 5%, to 5 million. Bebo did slightly better, dropping only 2% to 4 million.



You don’t want to read too much into monthly unique figures, which are noisy. But given that this is Facebook’s first drop ever, it’s certainly worth noting.

The good news for Facebook fans is that the longer-term trends show nothing but butt-kicking:

To put this dip in context, Facebook’s audience is still a massive 712% higher than in January 2007 and 9% bigger than at the end of October.

Over the same period MySpace has seen its number of unique users fall by 9% since January last year and 14% over the past three months.

Bebo has seen a 53% year-on-year increase in unique users compared to January 2007, but a dip of 8% since the end of October.

