Facebook has launched its first ever UK TV ads, which form part of a wider advertising campaign that also includes billboards, to explain how the service helps build friendships.

The three TV ads are more brand than product focused, although they do mention Facebook vernacular such as “friend request.” Each ad follows the story of different friendships, told by a British narrator.

The spots are soundtracked by instrumental versions of popular songs: “Umbrella” by Rihanna, “Close To Me” by The Cure, and “Like A Prayer” by Madonna.

Here are the three TV spots:

“Girl Friends”

“Friend Request”

“Our Friends”

Facebook’s outdoor ads feature a tick and the word “Friends” overlayed on images of people spending time with their friends.

The campaign was created by Facebook’s in-house agency The Factory. It’s not entirely clear what the aim of the advertising is, beyond perhaps encouraging people to be thankful for Facebook.

A Facebook spokesperson told Marketing Magazine: “Facebook is a place where friends go to make meaningful connections. This regional campaign celebrates those connections and the different kinds of friendship that enrich our lives both on and off Facebook.”

While this is Facebook’s first UK advertising campaign, the social network has rolled out several marketing pushes in the US in recent years. The most famous (and widely-ridiculed) was its 2012 “chairs are like Facebook” spot.

