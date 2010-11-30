Facebook Is Sniffing Around Twitter, Thinking Acquisition

and Google are giving “serious look-sees” to Twitter as a potential acquisition, Liz Gannes at All Things D reports.



No term sheet has been extended, but both companies are apparently thinking about making a move. As we previously reported Google offered $2.5 billion – $4 billion for Twitter this year.

It would be out of character for Facebook to drop $4 billion on Twitter. It mostly buys smaller companies at lower price tags. It also offered $500 million in stock and cash for Twitter two years ago, which Twitter rejected.

Just last week Twitter cofounder Biz Stone said the company wouldn’t sell, not even for $5 billion. That suggests the company would rather raise a fresh round.

Gannes reports DST is offering Twitter a $100 million investment at a $4 billion valuation. (We have heard from sources that DST is interested in Twitter, as well.) It is willing to make a huge investment to beat out Kleiner Perkins and Andreessen Horowitz, which both want to invest in Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.