Facebook Mistook This Marketing Expert For A Porn Star

Author, marketing expert, and TEDTalk speaker Erika Napoletano uses a lot of salty language in her blog RedHead Writing, including the “f” word.

But it took Facebook to turn her into a porn star, as first spotted by EJ Dickson at the Daily Dot.

For weeks, Napoletano was flooded with Facebook messages from her readers referencing porn, she explained on a blog post called “The Part Where Facebook Thinks I’m a P0rn Star.”

Facebook was telling readers that if they liked Napoletano’s blog “RedHead Writing” they should also check out Camille Crimson’s Facebook page, which was “similar” to RedHead Writing.

Crimson is an adult entertainer. Her Facebook page looks like this:

At first, Napoletano thought that Crimson was doing some sort of ad campaign on Facebook, buying up the keyword “redhead” perhaps. She contacted Crimson and asked but, nope, Crimson wasn’t buying Facebook ads.

This was all, apparently, the doing of some Facebook algorithm playing content-matchmaker, Napoletano concluded. (We reached out to Facebook and asked. We’ll update when we hear back.)

Napoletano saw the humour in it and had to agree a little with Facebook. She wrote:

Now, Camille’s a pretty hot sandwich and I’m flattered that Facebook thinks were similar. After all, we are both redheads. We both have freckles (giggle). Might I also say that we both respectively have a nice set of boobs?

Then she posted a bunch of satirical pictures of herself on her marketing blog:

