If You Become Incapacitated Or Get Hacked, Facebook Gives 'Trusted Friends' Access

Facebook just announced a new feature called “Trusted Friends” that lets you pick three to five friends to share a key code with in case you lose access to your account.You can always do a password reset to recover your account, but if your password has been snooped, odds are you can’t get into your email either.



It’s “like giving a house key to a friend,” Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook also announced “App Passwords,” a new security measure that lets you assign passwords to specific third-party apps you frequently use.

These two new features are being tested over the coming weeks, and should launch soon after the testing concludes.

