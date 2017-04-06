Facebook wants people to think that their friends are using its Snapchat clone, even when they're not

Business Insider What it looks like when none of your Facebook friends have posted to Stories.

If you use Facebook’s mobile app, by now you’ve probably seen its latest attempt at copying Snapchat.

Like its Instagram Stories counterpart, Facebook Stories lets you share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. Facebook has given the feature premium placement above the News Feed in its main app.

While Facebook hasn’t said how many people are using Stories (the feature was only just made available to everyone last week), the company appears to be trying a new tactic to make people think their friends are posting — even when they really aren’t.

The above screenshot shows my colleague Steve Kovach’s Facebook app and a row of grayed-out icons for his friends who haven’t posted to their Story in the last 24 hours. Facebook is likely showing profiles who haven’t posted to keep the Stories area of its app from looking empty.

Facebook didn’t respond to a request for comment.

