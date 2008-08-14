Facebook Tries Out Video Ads

Facebook confirms for us that it’s testing small video ads on its homepage — spotted yesterday by Facebook developer Jason Beckerman, who provided this screenshot (right) to AllFacebook.



The goal: Presumably to sell video ads at a premium to the text and image ads that the site is currently running.

The challenge: First, Getting users to notice the video ads — they’re isolated on the easy-to-ignore right-hand side of Facebook’s home page, not integrated into the News Feed.

And second, getting people to click on them: Earlier this year, BusinessWeek cited marketers claiming that Facebook’s ad click-through rate of 4 per 10,000 impressions is about one-fifth the Web norm.

Facebook declined to provide us with more details, such as when video ad units would go on sale and how they’d be priced.

