Facebook Tries Fair And Balanced Route, Adds Republican Lawyer

Facebook has hired Ted Ullyot, who was chief of staff to former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, to be its general counsel, the LA Times reports. Is that weird? After all, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg used to work for the Clinton administration.



No, that’s not weird at all, says Facebook’s head PR man Elliot Schrage:

“Ted has extremely strong connections with the Republican Party, and we think that’s a good thing.”

Translation: We don’t need help working with Democrats. But need to cover all our bases.

More important, Schrage, points out, is that by hiring a grown-up lawyer, Facebook demonstrates that it is grown-up:

“Ted’s arrival really demonstrates we’re a little more grown-up.”

Translation: We’re grown-up. Seriously.

