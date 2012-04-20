Facebook Tried To Buy AOL's Patents Before Microsoft Bid $1 Billion

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Facebook wanted to buy AOL’s 800 patents before Microsoft ultimately bid $1 billion and won the auction, Bloomberg BusinessWeek’s Douglas MacMillan, Serena Saitto and Dina Bass report.Facebook has an $8 billion credit line from its IPO underwriters.



Clearly, its burning a hole in Mark Zuckerberg’s pocket.

AOL announced the sale of its patents the day Zuckerberg told the world that he’d just bought Instagram for $1 billion.

Maybe Facebook will still buy some of those patents: Microsoft Is Planning To Sell Most Of The Patents It Bought From AOL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.