Facebook says it's working to more accurately detect fake and satirical news stories

Facebook says it’s working to more accurately detect fake news stories after promoting one about Fox News firing Megyn Kelly in its Trending topics section.

A Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider on Monday that the fake story about Kelly, which was shared by conservative site “End The Fed,” initially met the company’s conditions for promotion in the Trending section based on how many people were sharing it on Facebook.

The story was pulled after Facebook became aware that it was factually inaccurate Monday morning, the spokesperson said.

Last Friday, Facebook reportedly fired its Trending editorial staff and announced that humans would no longer write descriptions for stories in Trending. The company said people would still be responsible for selecting which stories are actual news events and not simply reoccurring discussions or fake stories.

