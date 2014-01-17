Facebook Borrows A Page From Twitter With New 'Trending' Feature

Facebook just announced Trending, a new feature that will let users see which topics are popular across the social network at any given time.

Users will now see a personalised list on the right side of their News Feed that will be a combination of topics they’re interested in which have recently spiked in popularity, and what’s trending on Facebook overall.

This move underlines the notion that Facebook is feeling increasing pressure from Twitter (which has listed trending topics for years), and wants to amp up its reputation as a source of news, not just memes and baby pictures.

The trending feature will beginning rolling out today and Facebook says that it will continue to make improvements to the feature over time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.