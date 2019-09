Facebook is blowing away Google in referral traffic for BuzzFeed and its network of sites.

It gave this chart to Peter Kafka at Re/Code. Last year, Facebook really separated itself from Google in terms of traffic.

BuzzFeed is all about targeting Facebook, so naturally its going to get more traffic from Facebook. Still, the gap here is stunning.

