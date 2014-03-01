New Facebook Ads Show How To Interact With People You Actually Care About, In Real Life

YouTube/theofficialfacebook Facebook’s new ads show how the social network brings people together in real life.

One of the biggest criticisms about Facebook is that it’s basically a database of every random person you’ve ever met, and that too many of the things on the site are meaningless drivel posted by people you have no interest in actually being friends with in real life.

The social network is combatting those criticisms with a new ad campaign, titled “Where will your friends take you?” It shows how Facebook can be used to bring people together offline to make life better.

According to Mashable, the ads were made by Wieden+Kennedy, the same agency behind 2012’s infamous “Chairs” debacle. However, the new ads take a much less philosophical approach and instead provide specific, believable examples of how people use Facebook to organise fun activities and seek valuable emotional support.

Here’s one, in which a group of friends uses Facebook Messenger to gather people for a spontaneous snow day activity that consists of putting skis on couches (again with the seating furniture!) and riding down a hill:

In another, more serious ad, a crying woman uses Messenger to ask her best friend to come console her after a breakup:

And another one shows how even online-only interactions can make people happier. Here, encouraging wallposts motivate a man to continue training for a marathon:

You can see the other four ads in the campaign on the YouTube page Facebook created for it.

