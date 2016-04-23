1 million people are now connecting to Facebook without leaving a digital trail

More than one million people are now connecting to Facebook through the Tor “dark web,” which maintains their privacy and leaves no digital trail.

In a Facebook note, software engineer Alec Muffett said the number of Facebook over Tor users over an average 30-day period has about doubled in less than a year, now hitting 1 million.

“This growth is a reflection of the choices that people make to use Facebook over Tor, and the value that it provides them,” Muffett wrote. “We hope they will continue to provide feedback and help us keep improving.”

The onion router network, or Tor as it’s widely known, allows anonymous web browsing by sending data through multiple encrypted steps, rather than making direct connections, which shields the identity of its users.

This separate dark web is often used by privacy activists, hackers, activists, and journalists to securely communicate.

Facebook made its debut on the dark web in 2014, creating a special address for users to access its website securely. In January of this year, the company added support for Android mobile devices.

There’s still no support for iOS as of yet, though iPhone and iPad users can still access Facebook using other apps like the Onion Browser.

