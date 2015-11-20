Facebook wants to make it easier for you to deal with a breakup

All those adorable relationship photos and cute status updates that you posted on Facebook don’t seem so sweet once the relationship ends.

Which is why the social network has launched a suite of tools to make it easier to hide old posts and limit what you see from a former significant other moving forward as you try to move on.

Now, when you change your relationship status to indicate that you’re no longer in a relationship, Facebook will make some suggestions.

If you choose to “take a break” and “see less” of someone, Facebook won’t show their posts in your News Feed or suggest their name when you’re writing a message or trying to tag friends in photos.

You can also limit what your former partner will see of your content, including past posts, and untag yourself from previous posts with that certain someone.

“This work is part of our ongoing effort to develop resources for people who may be going through difficult moments in their lives,” the company writes in a blog post. “We hope these tools will help people end relationships on Facebook with greater ease, comfort and sense of control.”

