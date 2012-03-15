Facebook Told Salesforce To Buy This Company, So It Did

John Wookey Salesforce.com executive vice president

When Salesforce.com made its bid for Rypple for a reported $60 million, the Rypple founders were turning down a bigger offer from SuccessFactors, the story goes.But why did Salesforce.com decide it wanted Rypple in the first place?



Facebook told them to buy it, Salesforce exec John Wookey told Business Insider.

“We had a mutual customer in Facebook, which ran our app and Rypple and Facebook said you guys should talk to each other,” he said.

When the Salesforce.com folks saw that Rypple was creeping into organisations the same way Salesforce.com had — by business folks going around IT and firing it up themselves — it knew Rypple was a match.

Funny thing was, a few Salesforce.com teams had also gone rogue and were using Rypple under-the-radar before the acquisition. Today the company has about 1,500 of its 5,306 employees using it, Wookey said.

Meanwhile, had Rypple gone for more money, it would have wound up in the hands of Wookey’s old employer SAP. SuccessFactors sold itself to SAP for $3.4 billion in December, just before Salesforce announced it had snatched up Rypple.

Wookey had joined Salesforce a month before, in November, after a stint at SAP.

