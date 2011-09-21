Facebook to Stream Music, Add 7 Partners

Facebook may add at least seven launch partners for its music sharing service, as the social media giant looks to expand its media sharing abilities.



A web developer has identified seven companies, including Spotify, MOG Rdio, SoundCloud, Deezer and Rhapsody that all have included Facebook data on their pages, according to code leaked from music streaming services. Facebook may include those services, plus others, when it launches its music service, which may be announced as early as Thursday during its Developer Conference in San Francisco.

Facebook Music is expected to have two unique features; track unification and the ability to add users’ music automatically to their profiles. Track unification, will give users the ability to share music or lists from several music sites.

If a Facebook user shares a song on Spotify, for example, another user can click and hear that song, regardless of that user’s music service.

The music service is a part of Facebook’s larger push to include media offerings such as music and video. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company told media executives a new feature will work like news feed posts that display web pages users “like.”

Facebook is reportedly working with Spotify to let users hear songs on the third-party service — without leaving the social network. Spotify, which was unveiled in the U.S. earlier this summer, already integrates with Facebook. Spotify users can log onto Facebook to see who of their friends are, and connect with them to share music.

In July, a link in Facebook’s video calling service code revealed music may be downloaded on the site, fanning rumours of a music sharing service. Other leaks have suggested a “music tab” that may be added on Facebook users’ home page, much like the links for photos, friends and places.

Facebook’s move toward music sharing may be in response to other sites’ music streaming offerings, including Apple’s iCloud and Google Music. Facebook’s aim to bring music to its user base will likely keep it competitive, along with giving its more millions of subscribers yet another reason to visit the site and stay on it for hours.

This post originally appeared at Mobiledia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.