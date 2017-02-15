Like it or not, Facebook is going to start autoplaying videos with the sound on

Facebook Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Get ready for the videos you scroll past in your Facebook feed to play with the sound on.

After initially muting videos by default, Facebook announced on Tuesday that videos on its social network will now play with the sound enabled.

Facebook said it’s making the change after getting “positive feedback” from users it has already tested the experience with, but the move could potentially anger users that have grown accustomed to only hearing sound when they choose to tap into a playing video.

The main catch is that videos will still be muted by default if your phone is set to silent. Facebook is also letting people disable the behaviour entirely by unchecking a new “Videos in News Feed Start With Sound” option in its app’s settings.

Facebook enabling sound by default is just one part of its multi-pronged strategy to be more of a destination for watching videos. The company is also releasing a standalone TV app and funding its own original shows.

