Facebook Plans $10 Billion IPO At $100 Billion Valuation Next Spring

Photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty

Facebook will make its debut on public markets between April and July next year and plans to raise up to $10 billion at a $100 billion valuation, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.That means Facebook could file for its initial public offering as early as the end of this year, unnamed sources told the Wall Street Journal. Facebook has already crafted an internal prospectus and is ready to file for its IPO at any time, according to the report.



Earlier this summer, CNBC reported the $100 billion amount and the filing timing, but said it might come early in 2012.

