Facebook will hire 3,000 more moderators to keep deaths and crimes from being streamed

Getty Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that Facebook plans to hire 3,000 more content moderators to keep crimes, suicides, and other violent acts from being shared on the social network.

Numerous videos of suicides and murders have been either live streamed or shared later on Facebook in recent months. Last month, Steve Stephens was the subject of a nationwide manhunt after he posted a Facebook video showing him killing an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen people hurting themselves and others on Facebook — either live or in video posted later,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “It’s heartbreaking, and I’ve been reflecting on how we can do better for our community.”

The 3,000 additional workers Facebook plans to hire will join the 4,500 content reviewers already employed by the social giant around the world.

This story is developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.