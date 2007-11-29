Facebook To Back Off "Beacon" Ad Bomb?

Facebook execs held a series of emergency meetings Wednesday to figure out how to stem growing outrage over its creepy “Beacon” social ad program, BusinessWeek says. An announcement is expected today.

The change can’t come soon enough. And here’s what it should be: Facebook should make Beacon fully opt-in. True, this will reduce the percentage of Facebook users who take part to a small fraction of the overall user base (thus walloping the potential ad revenue the company might have gleaned from the program). But any other solution will compound the problem and confirm users’ growing suspicion that Facebook cares about only one thing: Facebook.

Every important company eventually has a major gaffe, and for Facebook Beacon may be it. It’s the way the company addresses the gaffe that counts. We’re on the edge of our seats…

See Also:

Facebook’s Beacon Problem Not Going Away

How To Solve Facebook’s Beacon Problem

Facebook’s Beacon Infuriates Users, MoveOn

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.