Facebook Admits Its Android Software Is Bad, Says It Will Fix It

So, it turns out that making a smartphone operating system is hard.



Facebook’s first attempt at doing a pseudo operating system with its Android takeover “Home” is an unmitigated flop.

The latest proof comes from HTC and carriers in the UK.

Sharif Sakr at Engadget reports the HTC First, which is the first (and only) smartphone with Facebook’s software built-in, is not going to be released in the UK.

The reason: It’s been a dud in the U.S.

More than that, Sakr is told by a carrier that Facebook is going to tune up Home after negative customer feedback.

UK carrier EE told him:

“Following customer feedback, Facebook has decided to focus on adding new customisation features to Facebook Home over the coming months. While they are working to make a better Facebook Home experience, they have recommended holding off launching the HTC First in the UK, and so we will shortly be contacting those who registered their interest with us to let them know of this decision. Rest assured, we remain committed to bringing our customers the latest mobile experiences, and we will continue to build on our strong relationship with Facebook so as to offer customers new opportunities in the future.”

So, there you have it. Facebook admits that it whiffed with Home and it’s going to try to do a better job.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.