Facebook To Developers: We’ve Got No Problems Shutting You Down

Facebook has yanked down yet another misbehaving application. The latest victirm: Dating app SpeedDate, AllFacebook reports.



It’s unclear what SpeedDate did to merit the punishment, and it was only in the penalty box for a couple of hours. More important: It’s the fourth app that the network has taken down in three weeks. The first three were some of Facebook’s biggest – Slide’s TopFriends (went back up after a week), Social Hi’s SocialMe (still down) and RockYou’s Super Wall (Facebook stripped the app of invitations and notifications).

Facebook is obviously cracking down on developers who they think are violating the Terms of Service or the Privacy Policy — that is, either spamming users with invites or allowing people to access profiles of people they aren’t friends with.

Message received? It should be: Next week the network launches a redesign that’s supposed to scour the site even more closely.

