Facebook has agreed to be independently audited after overstating its ad metrics

Facebook has agreed to let its advertising metrics be independently audited following several missteps that left ad execs sceptical of the social giant’s reporting abilities.

“We are committing to an audit by the Media Rating Council (MRC) to verify the accuracy of the information we deliver to our partners,” the company said in a blog post on Friday.

The decision comes after Facebook reported a string of miscalculated metrics in recent months, including the inflation of a key video-viewing metric.

Facebook said that its “verification partners will receive more detailed information about ad impressions on Facebook and Instagram,” down to the milliseconds that an ad was on a screen.

The company said it would also provide more video ad-buying options later in the year, including completed-view buying for video ads that have been viewed fully, and video ads that only play with the sound on.

These new ad-buy options complement Facebook’s new strategy of showing longer, original videos. The company recently hired a MTV executive to lead its development of original programming.

