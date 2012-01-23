Facebook And A Chicago Company Are Going To War Over The Word 'Timeline'

Mark Zuckerberg (left) and a pal playing Gladiators.

Photo: Facebook

Back in September, Timelines.com filed a lawsuit against Facebook over the word “timeline.”Facebook says that “timeline” is too generic of a word to trademark, while Timelines.com says that Facebook is about to destroy its business.



Today, the two companies laid out a schedule of due dates for preliminary legal proceedings like fact reports and expert testimony.

The early stages of the trial will take place over the course of 2012, with “final pre-trial orders” to be filed by sometime in early 2013.

The suit might not make it to 2013, however. Facebook has boat loads of money, and may choose to work out some kind of settlement with Timelines.com.

