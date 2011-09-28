How To Keep People From Snooping Through Your New Facebook Timeline

Facebook’s new Timeline look for your profile will be rolling out over the next several weeks.



We’ll warn you: it’s going to be a bit jarring and confusing at first.

Just know that everything in your Timeline is restricted by the privacy settings you’ve been using all along. If a post or photo was public before, that means anyone can see it. If it was a “friends only” post, it’ll stay that way.

And so on.

But Timeline does make it easier for people to scroll back and look at your Facebook activity from day one. That may make some people uncomfortable.

Luckily, we’re here to help. Keep on reading to find out everything you need to know to clean up your Facebook Timeline.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.