How To Keep People From Snooping Through Your New Facebook Timeline

Facebook’s new Timeline look for your profile will be rolling out over the next several weeks.
We’ll warn you: it’s going to be a bit jarring and confusing at first.
Just know that everything in your Timeline is restricted by the privacy settings you’ve been using all along. If a post or photo was public before, that means anyone can see it. If it was a “friends only” post, it’ll stay that way.
And so on.
But Timeline does make it easier for people to scroll back and look at your Facebook activity from day one. That may make some people uncomfortable.
Luckily, we’re here to help. Keep on reading to find out everything you need to know to clean up your Facebook Timeline.
This is what your new profile will look like. Let's start with something simple, like a status update
For posting your status update, check this menu first. You can select to make your update public, friends-only, or only available to certain groups and lists
The same goes when adding a new photo. Always check first! But there are even more things you can add to the Timeline...
You now have the option to add life events to your Timeline: Marriage, births, surgeries, you name it. This may be something you want to share with your friends, but not the entire world. Let's try adding our last move to NYC...
But what if you really like a photo? Well, click that star and it will become a huge, featured photo.
Hover over the opposite corner and you can change a photo's settings to adjust who can see it. But if it is a photo posted from someone else, you won't be able to change this. Your only option is to hide it from your Timeline
Finally, we get to apps. If you allow an app access to your Open Graph, it blasts all your activity to your Facebook Timeline. You have two options: either remove the app or hide each post from your Timeline individually.
