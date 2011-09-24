This Is What Your New Facebook Profile Will Look Like In A Few Weeks [PHOTOS]

Facebook’s biggest Profile revamp ever.

Facebook’s new Timeline view replaces your Profile page, and we love it.It allows you to create a “digital scrapbook” of your entire life, giving others a much more accurate picture of who you are and what you care about.



What Facebook doesn’t tell you is that Timeline is a contingency plan to make sure Facebook doesn’t become irrelevant. Instead of just seeing a friend’s recent activity, you’ll see his or her entire life.

Take our walkthrough of Timeline, the most important feature Facebook has ever launched.

