This Is What Your New Facebook Profile Will Look Like In A Few Weeks [PHOTOS]

Facebook’s new Timeline view replaces your Profile page, and we love it.It allows you to create a “digital scrapbook” of your entire life, giving others a much more accurate picture of who you are and what you care about.
What Facebook doesn’t tell you is that Timeline is a contingency plan to make sure Facebook doesn’t become irrelevant. Instead of just seeing a friend’s recent activity, you’ll see his or her entire life.
Take our walkthrough of Timeline, the most important feature Facebook has ever launched.
The new status update window includes buttons to help you point out important events in your life. These events will be highlighted on your Timeline.
Pick a date in the right sidebar and you'll be immediately zapped to that point in your life. Pictures and popular updates you've posted get highlighted.
As you scroll down the Timeline, you'll notice that Facebook has plotted important events in your life.
Even all the way back to the very beginning! The pictures Facebook uses to represent these events is up to you.
As you go back through your Timeline, Facebook summarizes how many friends you made each year, and who you were tagged with the most.
Mixed into the Timeline are boxes representing recently used apps. This one represents Steve Kovach's recent Spotify listening.
Conversely, if you want to feature an event in your life (like when your cat gave birth to five kittens), click the Star button.
Want to go back in time to add a milestone in your life? Click somewhere along the actual timeline itself to plug something in.
