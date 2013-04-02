Facebook Is Close To Rolling Out Its New Profile Design To Everyone

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils News Feed changes

Capping off a busy few months of product launches, Facebook appears to be rolling out a promised change to its user-profile pages widely.



Just under three weeks ago, Facebook announced a new look for its so-called Timeline pages. The new look reverses a two-column design Facebook introduced in 2011, replacing it with a simplified, single-column scrolling feed of photos and status updates.

The new Timeline look also makes it easier for app developers to create specialised content units based on users’ actions—like workouts recorded in fitness apps or books read in social-reading apps.

It’s not clear how many users now have the updated design, but several colleagues at Business Insider now see the single-column look and we understand all users will be getting it soon.

The single-column Timeline design also makes the desktop site more consistent with the appearance of mobile apps.

The move comes despite a pending trademark dispute with Timelines Inc., a Chicago-based company. Timelines sued Facebook in 2011 over the Timeline name, and a judge just ruled that the case will go to trial later this month. Timelines is seeking damages equivalent to Facebook’s Timeline-related revenues. Facebook shows small display ads on profile pages.

