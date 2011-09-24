WATCH: The Pros And Cons Of Facebook's Huge Revamp

At Facebook’s big F8 Conference on Thursday, the company announced a massive overhaul of its entire user experience.
First, there’s “Timeline,” a visual representation of your entire life that replaces your profile view. Then, there’s Open Graph, which will let developers make killer integrated apps.
We’ll break down the entire announcement for you, pros and cons, and let you know what new privacy issues lay ahead.
Produced By Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti
