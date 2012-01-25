How To Keep Facebook's Confusing New Profile From Embarrassing You

Photo: Philosophy Geek on Flickr

Whether you like it or not, you’ll soon be forced to use Facebook’s new profile page called Timeline.Timeline is a ton of fun to use since it lets you dig into your past and relive funny moments in your life, but this also means Timeline brings about a host of new privacy concerns.



Among them, it’s now a lot easier for people to see old pictures tagged of you.

Anything that’s already private stays private, but things you’ve made public are now more visible than ever.

Instead of digging through your albums, now people just have to scroll through your profile page to see all the photos you’ve posted since you first joined Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.