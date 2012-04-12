The Best Uses For The Facebook Timeline We've Seen So Far

Matt Rosoff
Richard Karstrom Facebook Timeline cover

Photo: Richard Karstrom via Facebook

Facebook began rolling out its new Timeline to users and brands earlier this year.It organizes your entire Facebook news stream, all the way back to when you started using the service, in a chronological timeline.

Businesses can also use it to show the history of…well, anything they want.

Some of us have been a little puzzled as to why anyone would bother using it.

But a lot of people and companies have jumped in with both feet. We gathered together some of our favourite examples here….

Let's start with some creative personal sites. Designer Oliver Alexander offers a summary if you don't want to scroll through his entire life.

He originally offered to sell ads in the top space, but apparently got no takers.

Designer Richard Karstrom created an infinite loop.

See it at http://www.facebook.com/karstrom.

You can see the whole thing at http://www.facebook.com/PinkFloyd. Not a fan? Substitute your favourite musician's name at the end of the URL and see what comes up.

Music service Spotify did one better -- it put the entire history of music online. 1959 looks like a great year.

Available at http://www.facebook.com/Spotify.

The U.S. Army offers a useful history lesson.

See http://www.facebook.com/USarmy

So does the New York Times. Here's the issue from when U.S. President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. Note the black borders between columns.

Scroll through history at http://www.facebook.com/nytimes.

And here's the first issue of that other historic newspaper, The Onion.

(If you don't know the Onion, it's a parody site. They weren't really around in the 1700s.)

A lot of companies with long histories have put them on Timeline. This is Ford back in 1908.

And, of course, Instagram, which was bought by Facebook earlier this week for $1 billion. It's kind of crazy to see how fast the site grew.

See for yourself at http://www.facebook.com/instagram.

Parodies abound. This one was posted to Reddit with the caption 'I had some inspiration today, so I had to update.'

This one comes via Reddit.

But the most creative use of the Timeline so far comes from Microsoft. They built an app called A Year In The Like that loads all photos and comments. You can then pick one to see a beautiful full-screen shot of the photo, like this...

Check it out at ayearinthelike.com.

You can also use it to create a movie. It's kind of startling to see your whole life flash by in a couple minutes. (At least, your whole life as recorded on Facebook.)

Check it out at http://ayearinthelike.com/

