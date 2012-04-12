The Best Uses For The Facebook Timeline We've Seen So Far

Photo: Richard Karstrom via Facebook
Facebook began rolling out its new Timeline to users and brands earlier this year.It organizes your entire Facebook news stream, all the way back to when you started using the service, in a chronological timeline.
Businesses can also use it to show the history of…well, anything they want.
Some of us have been a little puzzled as to why anyone would bother using it.
But a lot of people and companies have jumped in with both feet. We gathered together some of our favourite examples here….
Let's start with some creative personal sites. Designer Oliver Alexander offers a summary if you don't want to scroll through his entire life.
You can see the whole thing at http://www.facebook.com/PinkFloyd. Not a fan? Substitute your favourite musician's name at the end of the URL and see what comes up.
Music service Spotify did one better -- it put the entire history of music online. 1959 looks like a great year.
So does the New York Times. Here's the issue from when U.S. President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. Note the black borders between columns.
And, of course, Instagram, which was bought by Facebook earlier this week for $1 billion. It's kind of crazy to see how fast the site grew.
Parodies abound. This one was posted to Reddit with the caption 'I had some inspiration today, so I had to update.'
But the most creative use of the Timeline so far comes from Microsoft. They built an app called A Year In The Like that loads all photos and comments. You can then pick one to see a beautiful full-screen shot of the photo, like this...
You can also use it to create a movie. It's kind of startling to see your whole life flash by in a couple minutes. (At least, your whole life as recorded on Facebook.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.