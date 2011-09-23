Facebook Announces Timeline, A Visual Representation Of Your Entire Life

Facebook just announced a brand new feature at its F8 Conference called “Timeline,” a visual representation of your entire life.



This feature alone hopes to extend the life and relevance of Facebook for years ahead.

Here’s how it works: Facebook Timeline looks like a Tumblr blog, letting you scroll vertically through all the biggest moments in your life–maps of where you’ve been, pictures, comments, apps, and more.

In Timeline, you can curate “the story of who you are,” highlighting important photos, events, apps, and more by clicking a Star next to any event.

“Timeline can help you summarize all of your stories,” Zuckerberg said. Based on how far back you scroll in your Timeline, a different amount of events will be summarized.

Timeline Views: Photos is the Timeline view that will replace your “Photos” tab. Maps looks like “Places” inside iPhoto, showing you pinpoints on a map for everywhere you’ve been in your life.

If you scroll all the way to the bottom of your timeline, you’ll see an odd baby icon and the day you were born! Zuckerberg illustrated this new feature using a baby photo of himself.

Timeline also works with apps, which fill little “gadget” boxes inside your timeline. It’s easy to add an app somebody else has to your own timeline.

With any given Timeline event, you have complete control over who can see it.

See below for some screenshots of Timeline in action:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.