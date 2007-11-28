Facebook: Time to Declare That $15 Billion Round Closed?

Another week gone by and still no news on other investors dying to invest in Facebook at a $15 billion valuation. Now, the spin cycle has started, and we’re hearing that company never wanted the money in the first place. Please.

Kudos to Mark Zuckerberg for snookering Microsoft into ponying up at $15 B (we guess). But it seems Facebook’s gaffe-and-recession survival war-chest will be a bit smaller than the company had hoped. Facebook’s bad week continues…

See Also:

Facebook Beacon Problem Still Not Going Away

Who Else Wants to Invest in Facebook? No One?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.