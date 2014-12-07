Facebook Threw A Lavish Holiday Party At AT&T Park Last Night

Taylor Lorenz
Facebook holiday partyInstagram.com/chloeparkThe scene at Facebook’s holiday bash

Facebook certainly has reason to celebrate this year. Their mobile ad revenue has taken off, they bought messaging service WhatsApp for $US22 billion, and Instagram has been on the rise.

To kick off the holiday season, the company threw an extravagant holiday party last night at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

The entire park, which was reserved for the company, was washed in Facebook-blue lights.

The bannered entryway featured a step and repeat covered with the Facebook logo where guests could pose in front of the World Series trophy. The San Francisco Giants Lou Seal mascot was also on hand.

The party itself took place inside giant tents erected in the middle of the field.

One massive tent held a packed dance floor which was illuminated by giant baseballs and the letters “FB” in lights.

Another area featured a giant clear Facebook “F” logo filled with baseballs.

There was a full bar and tons of food. Facebook also erected rows of beer pong tables emblazoned with their logo inside the clubhouse. A live band was set up for guests to sing karaoke.

Facebookers and their friends roamed the park taking selfies and partying late into the evening.

Facebook's giant party tents covered the entire baseball field.

Hundreds of people lined up to enter the massive event.

Everyone was given the opportunity to pose with the World Series trophy. 'Does life get any better?' Facebook's Alex Helm posted.

Guests then entered a large tented party hall where many selfies ensued.

The party floor was massive and packed with thousands of people.

According to one source, there were over 9,000 people in attendance.

Guests were free to roam the entire stadium.

The San Francisco Giants mascot, Lou Seal, was on hand to pose for pictures.

'Here's to you, @yahoo friends. #cheers,' Leonardo De La Rocha, a product design manager at Facebook, wrote on Instagram.

A beer pong tournament took place inside.

Facebook employees Brittany Holthus and Hannah Fletcher took the party upstairs, posing for pictures overlooking the field.

Facebook's Sara Sodine poses with a friend in the dugout.

Other guests took more candid shots on the soggy field with Facebook-sponsored hot dogs and fries.

Back inside the tent, the giant letters 'FB' illuminated the bar.

A karaoke station featuring a live band was set up in one corner of the party.

Guests were all grins throughout the evening.

Many posed for group photos in the large party hall.

A jazz band entertained guests as they came and left throughout the evening.

Everyone left with a small token of the evening.

