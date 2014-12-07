Facebook Threw A Lavish Holiday Party At AT&T Park Last Night

Instagram.com/chloepark The scene at Facebook’s holiday bash

Facebook certainly has reason to celebrate this year. Their mobile ad revenue has taken off, they bought messaging service WhatsApp for $US22 billion, and Instagram has been on the rise.

To kick off the holiday season, the company threw an extravagant holiday party last night at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

The entire park, which was reserved for the company, was washed in Facebook-blue lights.

The bannered entryway featured a step and repeat covered with the Facebook logo where guests could pose in front of the World Series trophy. The San Francisco Giants Lou Seal mascot was also on hand.

The party itself took place inside giant tents erected in the middle of the field.

One massive tent held a packed dance floor which was illuminated by giant baseballs and the letters “FB” in lights.

Another area featured a giant clear Facebook “F” logo filled with baseballs.

There was a full bar and tons of food. Facebook also erected rows of beer pong tables emblazoned with their logo inside the clubhouse. A live band was set up for guests to sing karaoke.

Facebookers and their friends roamed the park taking selfies and partying late into the evening.

