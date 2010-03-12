Facebook Threatens Daily Mail With Lawsuit Over Underage Sex Story*

*Update: Simon Owens at Bloggasm had an early edge on the story and reached out to bylined author Mark Williams-Thomas, who claims that the entire article was ghost-written by the Daily Mail.



According to the Guardian, Facebook has threatened to sue UK newspaper Daily Mail over a story that portrays the site as a platform where older men can easily sexually harass teenage girls.

The paper changed the headline of the article, “I posed as a girl of 14 on Facebook. What followed will sicken you,” to remove the company’s name earlier this morning. But, Facebook is still the first social networking site mentioned.

Daily Mail: Even after 15 years in child protection, I was shocked by what I encountered when I spent just five minutes on a social networking site posing as a 14-year-old girl. Within 90 seconds, a middle-aged man wanted to perform a sex act in front of me.

I was deluged by strangers asking stomach-churning questions about my sexual experience. I was pressured to meet men with whom I’d never before communicated.

So I wasn’t surprised that a vulnerable teenager, Ashleigh Hall, was groomed on Facebook before being brutally raped and killed.

A Facebook spokeswoman told the Guardian that the company is “considering legal action and looking at the ‘brand damage that has been done’.” The company also claims that attempts to comment on the piece were blocked.

Read more at the Guardian.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.