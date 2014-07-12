People Are Outraged On Facebook Thinking Steven Spielberg Actually Killed A Dinosaur

There’s been a lot of outrage on Facebook lately about people posting photos of hunting and killing animals.

There was Texas cheerleader Kendall Jones who had her hunting photos taken down by Facebook, 17-year-old Belgian soccer fan Axelle Despiegelaere whose hunting photos caused her to lose her L’Oreal modelling contract, and now Steven Spielberg for hunting… a dinosaur.

Obviously Steven Spielberg didn’t kill a dinosaur for sport because, well, dinosaurs are extinct. But that didn’t stop a whole lot of people on Facebook from thinking he did and being completely outraged by it.

A post by Jay Branscomb caused a huge stir on Facebook when the satirist posted a photo making Steven Spielberg look as if he had a “trophy kill” while sitting in front of a robotic Triceratops on the set of his 1993 blockbuster, “Jurassic Park.“

“Disgraceful photo of recreational hunter happily posing next to a Triceratops he just slaughtered. Please share so the world can name and shame this despicable man,” Branscomb jokingly wrote as the photo’s caption.

A lot of people on Facebook didn’t think it was a joke.

The post went viral with 32,000 shares and 5,700 comments, which varied from people in on the joke and many others who may not have been.

“That’s Steven Spielberg, director of Jurassic Park!” one commenter wrote. This got a response of “I dont care who he is he should have not shot that animal.”

Other commenters called Spielberg “inhumane” and “disgusting” and proclaimed they’d never watch his movies again because he’s an “animal killer.”

After the huge reaction to the photo, Branscomb posted another picture of Spielberg riding the shark from 1975’s “Jaws,” sarcastically asking for help to indentify this “vicious shark-killer shown posing with his illegal prey.”

Now, we can’t tell which commenters were joking and which were serious, but regardless many had fun with all of the insanity.

“Seriously, those poor Triceratops,” a commenter wrote. “If we don’t stop this, they are gonna become extinct.”

