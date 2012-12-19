Facebook's Slated To Make $1.22 Billion In Mobile Ad Revenues In 2014 [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Facebook is projected to make $339.3 million in mobile ad revenues this year, says EMarketer. Even better, it’s forecasted to bring in $851.4 million in 2013 and a whopping $1.22 billion in 2014.

Get ready for a beer based off of the series “Game of Thrones.” HBO is teaming up with Brewery Ommegang to make beers based on themes and characters. The first beer? Iron Thorne Blonde Ale. Coming in March.

Twitter and Nielsen now have a new way to rate and measure television.

DDB Chicago hired Mark Hansen, previously at TBWA/Chiat/Day and JWT, to be its account management chief. He’ll oversee clients including McDonald’s, State Farm, Safeway, and Mars.

Adweek thinks these are the freakiest ads of 2012.

Some agency people from Razorfish, Goodby, Droga5, and Firstborn made Forbes’ “30 under 30” list.

The mobile app marketing platform Trademob created an algorithm that identifies the sources of fraudulent clicks and then eliminates further investment in those ad publishers.

Ace Metrix introduced an emotional sentiment index that better allows the company to measure commercials’ creative effectiveness.

