Facebook is now showing people weather forecasts

Here’s a neat new feature from Facebook: The social network has started showing some users weather forecasts at the start of their day.

Users are reporting on Twitter seeing messages pop up from the Menlo Park company in the app, letting them know what the weather will be like for the day ahead. The new feature was earlier reported on by The Next Web.

For example, here’s a message that popped up on one user’s mobile app recently:

If you click “See more,” it provides additional information for the entire day.

Facebook appears to be testing the feature: It hasn’t made any public announcements about it, and it’s not yet available for all users.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

