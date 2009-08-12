Facebook Tests Stripped-Down "Facebook Lite" Version (Screenshot)

Facebook is testing a stripped-down version of its site called Facebook Lite. It’s Facebook with nothing but the message-board wall, profile information, friends lists, photos, and videos.



Facebook Lite looks like the social networks’ lastest attempt to clone Twitter’s functionality, but it’s not.

A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch its a version of the site designed for low-bandwidth regions in Asia and Eastern Europe.

Word broke of Facebook Lite after the company accidentally invited more users to beta test the stripped-down version than it meant to.

Facebook Lite may not be a Twitter-clone, but the fact that everyone first thought it was remains significant. It shows us that stripped down to what Facebook executives deem its bare essentials, Facebook isn’t very different from Twitter at all.

Which is probably why the competition between Facebook and Twitter is so very heated right now.

