UPDATE: Facebook says it’s not testing this search bar, and that the screengrab below is probably the result of a malware infection.



EARLIER: Watch out, Google! Facebook is testing putting a Microsoft Bing-powered Web search bar at the top of Facebook.com. Sam Goldfarb of Tradimax sent this screengrab to AllFacebook.com:



