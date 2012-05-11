Facebook Tests Product For Users Who Will Pay To Get The Attention Of Their Friends

Facebook is testing a product that will allow users to pay to make sure their friends see particular posts to the site.



A Facebook press rep told Stuff.co.nz that company isn’t sure what the price for this privilege will be yet. It might $2. It might be more or less. It might end up free.

Facebook needs to keep experimenting with new ways to make money off having 900 million users. It’s ad business is decelerating and the amount of money it made off games like FarmVille is not increasing anymore.

The product seems to be called “highlight,” and according to Stuff.co.nz, it looks like this:

