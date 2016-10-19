Facebook is letting more people use its Snapchat clone in Messenger

Facebook continues to broaden its test of a Snapchat-like redesign in the Messenger app.

The feature, which is called Messenger Day, mimics Snapchat’s Story functionality by letting people candidly share photos and videos with colourful text and stickers that disappear after 24 hours.

Facebook gave people in Poland access to Messenger Day last month, and now the feature is available to Messenger users in Australia as well, as first spotted by Mashable.

“We know that people come to Messenger to share everyday moments with friends and family,” a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider when asked about the test in Poland last month. “In Poland we are running a small test of new ways for people to share those updates visually.”

When asked on Tuesday if the feature will be made available in more countries besides Poland and Australia, a spokesperson said “We have nothing more to announce at this time.”

Holy crap, they have built Snapchat into Facebook Messenger as “Messenger Day”. I must be on some sort of A/B test. pic.twitter.com/hv3I8ubqEG

— Long Zheng (@longzheng) October 18, 2016

Facebook frequently tests new features with small percentages of its vast user base to gather feedback before deciding to make changes available broadly. So there’s a chance that Messenger Day could never make it to countries like the United States.

On the other hand, Facebook expanding its test of the Snapchat look-a-like to another country could also be a sign that the test is going well.

NOW WATCH: This hidden soccer game in Facebook Messenger will have you addicted in no time



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.