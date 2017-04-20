Facebook is testing high-speed wireless internet service in California

Facebook Facebook’s Terragraph internet technology is designed to beam gigabit wireless internet in dense urban areas.

After testing drones designed to beam internet service to Sub-Saharan Africa, Facebook is setting its sights closer to home.

The social network announced on Wednesday that it’s testing high-speed gigabit wireless internet service with the city of San Jose, California.

The test is the first of its kind for Facebook, and the company said it intends to make the technology available to densely-populated cities with poor internet service in the future.

Facebook said it is planning more test flights in 2017 for Aquila, its internet-beaming drone that crashed during its first test flight last year.

This story is developing…

