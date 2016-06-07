Facebook is making it easier to hide what you post from your profile

When you post something on Facebook, it’s saved to your profile’s timeline by default. It’s what effectively makes Facebook the digital history of your life.

What if stuff you posted on Facebook wasn’t tied to your profile forever?

Facebook is experimenting with making it easy to post without saving to your timeline, as first noticed by The Next Web’s Matt Navarra. A “Hide From Your Timeline” button makes it so that whatever you post is only visible in peoples’ News Feeds and in search.

Facebook is letting users create posts that ONLY show up in News Feed and Search, but NOT on their profile timeline pic.twitter.com/9MAM7UcwPk — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) June 6, 2016

Prompting people to share without having what they say necessarily tied to their profile could be seen as a nod to the appeal of Snapchat, the hot messaging app that makes everything you share disappear after 24 hours.

When reached for comment, a Facebook spokesperson told Tech Insider said that hide button is part of a test on a small segment of Facebook users. You can already hide posts from your profile’s timeline once they’re published — this button just makes it easy to do so while posting.

“The Timeline on your profile is a great place to see a comprehensive history of your Facebook posts,” the spokesperson said.

“We’ve heard feedback that sometimes, you may want to share a post with friends and family via News Feed and not have that post be displayed on your Timeline. The ability to hide a post from your Timeline already exists, and today we’re testing a feature that would make it even easier to control where your posts live by giving you the option to publish a post only to News Feed and not to your Timeline.”

