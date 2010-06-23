Facebook Tests A News Feed For People With Few Friends

Facebook is testing a version of its News Feed customised for users with very few friends. Reader Erik Eliason spotted the test and took a screen grab that we’ve pasted below. Check out the sexy skybox.



Reached, a Facebook rep told us, “This is a test we’re running to a small percentage of users who have very few friends on Facebook. This is simply to help them discover interesting content and create an instantly valuable experience for them.”

Take a look:

