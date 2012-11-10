Facebook Is Testing Super Annoying Audio Alerts Whenever You Get A New Notification

Facebook is testing a new alert system that gives you an audio notification when you get a new message, event invite, wall post, etc.



It seems really, really annoying.

VentureBeat’s Sean Ludwig is lucky (or unlucky) enough to be in the test group for the feature. He confirmed with Facebook that some users have been selected to test out the new notification sounds.

Keep in mind that just because Facebook is testing the notification sounds with some users, doesn’t mean it’ll become standard for everyone. Facebook routinely tests new features with a small group of users before deciding to make them standard.

Here’s a video clip of what the new audio alerts look and sound like:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

