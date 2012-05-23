Your Facebook Profile Is Going To Change...Again

Just when you thought you were used to the Facebook Timeline, TPM is reporting that the social network giant is testing another new profile look.



This redesign isn’t a drastic change like the introduction of the Timeline, but it does draw more attention to the enormous cover photo.

According to TPM:

The new view adds a whole new tab on a user’s profile, the “Summary,” which when clicked, shows a list of the major ‘Life Events’ of the user. The ‘Likes’ section of a user’s profile has been changed to read ‘favourites. ‘The new test also condenses current tabs, including the “Friends,” “Photos,” “Map,” and new “favourites,” into a smaller space just below the cover photo, making for a more streamlined design.

TPM has more details on the new look for Facebook

