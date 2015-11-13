Facebook is testing Snapchat-like messages that disappear

Your Facebook messages may soon be able to self-destruct.

The social network is currently letting users in France send messages that disappear after one hour, similar to the way Snapchat messages expire forever after a max of 10 seconds.

The new feature, which was first spotted by BuzzFeed News, appears in the form of a new hour glass icon in the top right corner of the Messenger app.

“Starting today, we’re conducting a small test in France of a feature that allows people to send messages that disappear an hour after they’re sent,” a Facebook spokesperson told Tech Insider. “Disappearing messages gives people another fun option to choose from when they communicate on Messenger. We look forward to hearing people’s feedback as they give it a try.”

On Android, Facebook has an interesting way of telling you how long a message has left before it expires. A little progress bar depletes to show how much time is left in an hour before the message disappears.

The feature is also enabled on a thread-by-thread basis, which means you can selectively choose who to have ephemeral conversations with on Facebook.

Facebook declined to provide details about its plans to introduce the feature to users outside of France.

