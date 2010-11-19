Facebook Tells Users: "Make Facebook Your Home"

Facebook likes to tell people half its 500 million monthly active users come back to the site every single day.



That’s impressive, but Facebook is not resting on its laurels.

Logging onto the site today, we found it telling us: “Make Facebook Home.”

Here’s what it looked like:

Facebook only gets $.55 per thousand pageviews, so it needs them to add up!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.