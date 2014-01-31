Maybe Teens Aren't Abandoning Facebook After All

On its earnings call Wednesday, Facebook dodged the “teen” question.

One of the biggest concerns with Facebook’s business is that teens are no longer using the social network in favour of other services like Snapchat and Whisper. One analyst asked Facebook’s CFO David Ebersman if teenagers are still using the service. Ebersman dodged the question: “We don’t have any new data to report today.”

But according to a study of 960 million Facebook fans by Social Bakers, Facebook content still reaches the same number of teenagers as it has for the past year. The data suggest that teen usage on Facebook is flat, not shrinking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.